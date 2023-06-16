Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 2,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $45.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

