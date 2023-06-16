Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

