Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 7,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

