Piper Sandler Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $202.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.38.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.17. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

