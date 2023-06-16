Piper Sandler Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $184.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.