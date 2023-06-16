Piper Sandler Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

