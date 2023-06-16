Piper Sandler Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to $64.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

TTE stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 201,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.