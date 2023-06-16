Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.29 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $55.29 million and $5.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 793,738,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 793,511,048.913461 with 665,403,789.523574 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10484675 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,267,215.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

