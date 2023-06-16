Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 2,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

