PotCoin (POT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.15

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $329,914.13 and $17.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00289895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,092 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

