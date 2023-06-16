Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.6 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.
About Prada
