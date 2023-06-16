Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.6 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.