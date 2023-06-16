Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

