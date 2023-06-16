Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.
Premier Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.
About Premier
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
