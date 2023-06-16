Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.68. 828,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,303,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,470,537 shares of company stock worth $554,593,928. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.