Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,818,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,209 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,481,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,818,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,481. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

