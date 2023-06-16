ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.11

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 40898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $835.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

