ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.04. 69,527 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Institutional Trading of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

