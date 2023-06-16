Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

