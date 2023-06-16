PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 953.0 days.

PSP Swiss Property stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $126.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

