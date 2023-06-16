PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 953.0 days.
PSP Swiss Property Price Performance
PSP Swiss Property stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $126.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.