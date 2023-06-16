Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

