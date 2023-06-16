Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,779,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 2,266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,933.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

QUBSF stock remained flat at $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

