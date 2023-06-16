QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 31.5% This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $233,670.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1039705 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $193,948.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

