QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Gena C. Lovett Sells 19,700 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at $307,579.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of QS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 133.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

