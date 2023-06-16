QUASA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $353.67 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $353.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,344.81 or 1.00033083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002493 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145753 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

