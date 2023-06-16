Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

