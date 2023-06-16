Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rail Vision Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About Rail Vision
