Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKSLF. Mizuho raised Raksul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nomura began coverage on Raksul in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Raksul Price Performance

Shares of RKSLF remained flat at $16.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11. Raksul has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

