Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 151,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.