Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.33. 909,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

