Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. 3,553,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

