Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 22,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.35. 1,217,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,500. The firm has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.