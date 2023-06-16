Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.85. The company had a trading volume of 912,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,268. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

