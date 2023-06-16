Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,504. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

