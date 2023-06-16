Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ranpak by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ranpak by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ranpak by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180,095 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ranpak news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 36,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranpak Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Ranpak stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.