Ratio Wealth Group Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ratio Wealth Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

