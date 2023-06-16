Ratio Wealth Group Has $479,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
