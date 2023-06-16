Ratio Wealth Group Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.6% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $443.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $445.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

