Ratio Wealth Group Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ratio Wealth Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

