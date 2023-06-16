RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

RBCP traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.67. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,215. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

