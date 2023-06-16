Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,333 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of RETA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. 264,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,654. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

