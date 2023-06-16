Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $93.61

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.61, but opened at $96.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $95.72, with a volume of 171,285 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

