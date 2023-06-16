Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.44).

5/30/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/30/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.25). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.19).

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 74.13 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 289,739,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,409,289. The firm has a market cap of £20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 71.71 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

