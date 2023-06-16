Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 683,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,488 shares in the company, valued at $819,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.
