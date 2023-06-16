Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %
RQHTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 45,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.77.
About Reliq Health Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.