Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

RQHTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 45,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.77.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

