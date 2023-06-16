Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 95,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 84,396 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

