Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,824 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 3.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

