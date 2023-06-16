Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

