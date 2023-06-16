Renishaw’s (RSW) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,270 ($40.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.04) to GBX 3,450 ($43.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,162 ($52.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,553.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,238 ($40.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,801.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,863.57.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

