RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Trading Down 12.1 %

RNXT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 33,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.03.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

