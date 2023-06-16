Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 17,130 shares.The stock last traded at $46.25 and had previously closed at $45.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 53.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

