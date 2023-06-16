Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $580,605.87

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $70.46 million and $580,605.87 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,524.02 or 1.00021792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07108348 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $716,524.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.