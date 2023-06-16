Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 6.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

